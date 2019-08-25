The close-knit family of a great- grandfather fighting for his life following an unprovoked attack have revealed that he is the "most gentle, quiet and fun-loving man".

The close-knit family of a great- grandfather fighting for his life following an unprovoked attack have revealed that he is the "most gentle, quiet and fun-loving man".

'Paddy was the last man who deserved to end up fighting for his life' - family tells of sorrow after attack on great-grandfather

The close-knit family of a great- grandfather fighting for his life following an unprovoked attack have revealed that he is the "most gentle, quiet and fun-loving man".

Paddy Hansard (73) suffered serious head injuries and broken neck bones after he was attacked at the Courtney Place flat complex in Ballybough, Dublin, eight days ago.

The father of five adult children, one of 15 siblings, was rushed to the nearby Mater Hospital by emergency services, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Gardai continue to carry out house-to-house enquiries in Dublin's north inner city following the attack and a vigil organised by a friend of Mr Hansard's, Lorraine Gavin.

A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday and was questioned for a time by gardai in Mountjoy. He was subsequently released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Hansard, who worked with three of his brothers in the construction trade as a scaffolder, has suffered three bleeds to his brain and remains in a coma.

Respected

Speaking on behalf of Paddy's entire family and partner June, who are continuing a bedside rota to be close to him, his brother Paul revealed that he was the "last person who deserved to end up like this, as he [and] the entire family are highly respected, hard-working and community people who care for one another."

He said that what happened to Paddy on the night is still vague. "Paddy was out having a drink, which he normally has in Clonliffe House, which has been his local for a number of years. He goes out on a Friday and Saturday night and has his own seat in the pub.

"Paddy just loves to enjoy himself and he doesn't cause anyone any hassle as he is a very private person despite being known all over the city. He goes to dos, parties and where there's music all over the place. You'll always have a great chat with Paddy. People gravitate towards him."

Mr Hansard revealed that his brother "and June left the pub around the 2am mark. As they were approaching, (where they live in Courtney Place) he was attacked.

"June was a little bit behind him as they were walking up the stairs. He was attacked and some person or persons beat him with a shovel. That's what we think happened."

Mr Hansard said that numerous family members got phone-calls to go up to the hospital as quickly as they could.

"When we got there, we were told that two of the bleeds to his brain were small but the third was quite large. Thankfully those bleeds have now stopped. His condition hasn't improved or dis-improved. It's just the same. The doctors have told us that only time will tell as to how he will be as they attempt to bring him out of his induced coma."

He added that reports his older brother told a person to keep the noise down in the complex were "all hearsay".

"I'm 61 years of age and that's how long I know Paddy. I've never, ever seen Paddy in a fight.'

Emotional

"When at the hospital we keep chatting to him as the nurses have told us to do that, but we don't know what he can hear. The doctors have told us that the brain can repair itself.

"As a family we are still very emotional and very angry because it happened to Paddy because he is just a wonderful human being. All of this (attack and rumours) are hurting us so much. His poor children are heartbroken and they look so lost.

"The family don't want what's happened to be sensationalised. None of the Hansard family have spoken to the public about this and won't again. Falsehoods being put out in the public domain are devastating our family.

"They just want the record to be put straight about the hard-working people we are which was ingrained in us by our father Patrick and mother Ellen.

Mr Hansard added: "The rumours we are hearing are ripping us apart and they don't know what story's true and what isn't. This is causing so much heartache.

"It's just incredible what happened to Paddy. Our family don't offend anyone, we don't cause trouble and we respect people.

"How come this (attack) came to our door? But if it can come to our door, it can come to anyone's."

Mr Hansard also urged that there be no recrimination by any individual as a result of what happened to his brother.

"The gardai have been so kind to us, have been respectful and we want them to be left to their jobs. Speculation is not helpful," he said.

"If you really want to help us and you have information please go to the gardai or talk to councillor Christy Burke."

He praised Ballybough as a 'very strong community' and added that the family were 'so thankful for the vigil for [Paddy]'.

"The way the whole community came out from all over the place has been so nice and we really appreciate that."

Mr Hansard asked for privacy for his family over the coming weeks as they come to terms with what lies ahead for Paddy and them.

And he revealed that scores of people have contacted him asking can they donate money or fundraise to help with medical costs.

"We are so thankful to them all for all the offers we have received, but at the moment, we would ask the public not to do that.

Prayer

We need to know how Paddy is going to be and maybe we will need to ask for help in the future but we have to wait and see what his prognosis is. What we would ask people to do is think of Paddy and say a prayer," he said.

Close friend and former Lord Mayor of Dublin Christy Burke added that the outpouring of love for Paddy has been tremendous.

"I've received emails and phone-calls from all over the country. . . All over Dublin city people are stopping me in the street asking me how is, 'that decent man Paddy?'

"The whole respect that the entire country has for Paddy and the Hansards is wonderful and heartwarming. The family need dignity, respect and privacy . . . Justice has to be and will be served by the gardai and[courts]."

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Mountjoy Station on 01-6668601, the Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda station.

Irish Independent