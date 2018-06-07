Paddy Jackson set to sign with newly-promoted French club

The 26-year-old had been in talks with the Catalan club as he bids to rebuild his career after having his Ulster contract revoked.

According to reports in France, Jackson is now expected to sign for Perpignan, who have also been strongly linked to Springbok out-half Elton Jantjies - who, ironically, was an Ulster target to replace Jackson.

It is thought that talks between Perpignan and Jackson are at an advanced stage, with the club, who are back in the Top 14 after four years away, favouring the former Ulster player's signature.