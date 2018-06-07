Paddy Jackson set to sign with newly-promoted French club
Paddy Jackson's proposed move to France looks good to go with a deal at Perpignan now believed to be imminent.
The 26-year-old had been in talks with the Catalan club as he bids to rebuild his career after having his Ulster contract revoked.
According to reports in France, Jackson is now expected to sign for Perpignan, who have also been strongly linked to Springbok out-half Elton Jantjies - who, ironically, was an Ulster target to replace Jackson.
It is thought that talks between Perpignan and Jackson are at an advanced stage, with the club, who are back in the Top 14 after four years away, favouring the former Ulster player's signature.
The former Ireland international is believed to be seen as a better fit than Jantjies as Jackson will not be required for Test matches.
The player has been in the market for a new club since April when Jackson's and the now Brive-based Stuart Olding's contracts were revoked by Ulster and the IRFU after an internal review in the wake of the pair being acquitted of rape charges in March.
Irish Independent