Paddy Jackson agrees deal to join Sale Sharks and Stuart Olding expected to follow

The Telegraph is reporting that a deal has been agreed and that Sale are also close to agreeing terms with Jackson's former Ulster team-mate Stuart Olding.

Both players had their contracts revoked by the IRFU last month following a review into their conduct following a high-profile rape trial in which both were found unanimously not guilty of rape, with Jackson also acquitted of sexual assault.

The players have also been linked with moves to Exeter Chiefs in England and Clermont Auvergne in France before both clubs distanced themselves from any interest.