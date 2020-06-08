Paddy Cosgrave apologises to INMO and HSE after tweeting four nurses died from Covid-19

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave has apologised to the HSE and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) over a tweet which said that four nurses had died from the coronavirus.

The Irish Independent has previously reported that the technology conference founder was urged to apologise after tweeting “4 nurses who fought so hard for so many patients, but who themselves fell ill, and have now passed. RIP”.

The HSE then rubbished the tweet, stating a day after: "Contrary to tweets sent yesterday - thankfully none of our nurses have died from Covid-19," it said

He was urged to apologise over the incorrect remark by INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha.

Today, Cork businessman Pat Phelan tweeted that he was notified of four nurses died from the virus and passed this information on to Mr Cosgrave but “the sources were wrong”.

“I got a message that nurses had died from a HSE source early covid [sic], I checked with another source and confirmed , I mentioned it to @paddycosgrave, the sources were wrong, I apologise sincerely to HSE/families and also to Paddy, he asked me not to do this but it's on me not him,” Mr Phelan tweeted.

Later this afternoon, Mr Cosgrave took to Twitter to apologise for tweeting that four nurses had died from the virus.

“I decided to share this. It's on me, not @patphelan. I would like to first apologise to Pat, who is as decent and caring a human as you'll meet. Most importantly, I'd like to unreservedly apologise to all nurses, the @INMO_IRL, @HSELive and families.”

The INMO did not reply to a request for comment by Independent.ie.

