Paddleboarder returns to Inis Oírr nearly three years on from dramatic rescue

Ellen Glynn when she returned to Furbo beach after making headlines when she and her cousin Sara Feeney were swept out to sea on their paddleboards and were rescued more than 15 hours later. Photo: Ray Ryan

Almost three years after several fisherman’s floats off Inis Oírr played a key role in saving her life, Galway student Ellen Glynn returned to the Aran island yesterday for a unique celebration of the role of buoys.

Clearly delighted to be there with her parents, Deirdre and Johnny, the 20-year-old commerce student was given the warmest of welcomes by those who had been out searching for her on the night that she and her cousin, Sara, were declared missing at sea.

“It’s not triggering any more,” Ms Glynn said, shortly after alighting from a bumpy ferry crossing from Ros a Mhíl in freshening winds and torrential rain.

“It’s not daunting now to be at sea and to return here, and I guess the most overwhelming bit at the time was meeting so many people afterwards who had been out looking for us,” she said.

Ms Glynn was just 17 and Sara Feeney was 23 when they survived 15 hours on paddleboards in thunder, lightning and a north-easterly gale after they had been swept some 33km from Furbo beach out the mouth of Galway Bay.

Had they not seized hold of the floats or buoys marking crab pots set by Aran fisherman Bertie Donohue off Inis Oírr, the outcome could have been different.

Claddagh father and son Patrick and Morgan Oliver spotted them and landed them onto Inis Oírr pier – even retrieving their paddleboards with Mr Donohue’s floats attached.

“We found them – but they saved themselves,” the Olivers said then, paying tribute to the women’s resilience.

Both cousins were wearing lifejackets, but were close to hypothermia as they were in swimming togs – having only planned a 20-minute trip on what had been a hot summer evening before the weather turned.

And so, when Inis Oírr arts centre director Dara McGee decided that buoys collected by local fishermen should provide material for an artists’ exhibition this summer, he knew the first two names he wanted to have on the opening invite list.

Mr McGee says the idea arose after the success of Áras Éanna’s Curracha exhibition which saw 21 artists decorate 21 currachs displayed throughout the island during the Covid-restricted summer of 2021.

Island fishermen had retrieved dozens of abandoned buoys, and more than a dozen artists, including Michael Mulcahy, Margaret Nolan, Siobhán O’Callaghan, Páraic Breathnach, Mary Fahy and Esther Stupers were invited by Mr McGee to re-interpret them.

“It wasn’t the easiest surface to work on,” Ms Nolan, who has been Galway city artist-in-residence, said as she described the materials she used for her work.

Also participating were artists Alissa Donoghue, Aisling Nic Craith, Martin Keady, Mykayla Myers, Philip Jacobsen, Rachel Towey, Sian Costello, primary school pupil Niamh Ní Dhonnacha and Natasha Mc Menamin.

Emma O’Grady and Mr McGee collaborated for their buoy, which is illustrated with a poem written by Ms O’Grady, entitled Past the Point of Rescue.

It was inspired by the paddleboarders’ ordeal, Ms O’Grady said, before reading it at yesterday’s opening in Áras Éanna.

Also speaking at the event, Roger Sweeney, of Water Safety Ireland, said the exhibition “connects so well” with World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25. “It’s a reflection on the wonderful story that belongs to Ellen and her cousin, Sara, and it’s a remembrance of those who were not so lucky.

“It’s also an inspiring call to action through the arts that people need to make water safety part of their conversation with loved ones,” he said.

All the painted buoys have been hung along the stone walls leading to Inis Oírr’s lighthouse – the landmark the cousins caught a glimpse of after the thick fog cleared on that August morning.

As for the famous floats, they are now in the Glynn family garden, Ellen says.

Ms Feeney is in New Zealand and Ms Glynn is travelling through Europe for the summer before returning to college – where, she smiles, she is no longer known as “the paddleboarder” and can get on with her life.

One date she aims to be sure to be in Ireland for is the Taylor Swift gig in Dublin next year. During their night at sea, the cousins saw shooting stars and phosphorescence, and kept going by singing every Swift song they knew.

Swift wrote to Ms Glynn later, sending a three-page letter and a picture she had painted of a seascape and expressing the hope it would bring some comfort.

Tickets to Swift’s Dublin gigs are about to go on sale and when they do, Ms Glynn doesn’t expect any special treatment. She will be participating in the same online race as everyone else.