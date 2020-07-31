Revellers are advised to pack their umbrellas for August Bank Holiday Staycations, but there’s good news as next week will see mercury rise to mid-20s.

While the coming Saturday, Sunday and Monday will see showers widespread throughout the country, with a complete downpour on Tuesday, Wednesday onwards will see the sunshine come back and temperatures rise.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Met Eireann meteorologist Gavin Gallagher said that the coming long weekend is set to be a wet one.

“The three days are very similar,” he said.

“Saturday starts mostly dry. So whatever you've got to do on Saturday, do it early because then you're going to have showers in the afternoon and those showers are going to get more widespread and heavy in the afternoon and evening.”

Temperatures will reach highs of 16 and 19, a degree or two below the average August expectations.

Sea surface temperatures are currently at 14 degrees and Sunday’s weather will see more of the same, with the morning and evening set to be a little bit drier.

“But you’ll have a chance of a shower anytime on Sunday, most likely in the afternoon,” he added.

“Monday will be the driest of the three days, mostly cloudy and mostly dry with a few showers but mostly dry.”

Rains will batter the country on Tuesday when a full washout is expected.

“Wet, wet, wet,” said Mr Gallagher.

“All areas on Tuesday are likely to have rain, it looks like a wet day for us on Tuesday.

“But from Wednesday, once Wuesday gets out of the way, it’ll get warmer and drier.”

Unseasonably chilly temperatures will finally reach the mid 20s from Wednesday and stretch into next weekend.

It will be very warm throughout the country and mostly dry, with spots of cloud cover.

This afternoon saw a thunder and lightning warning for Dublin, Louth and Meath however this was lifted at 3pm.

Tonight will be “cooler and fresher” with a few scattered showers this evening, starting in the west and spreading eastwards.

Temperatures tonight will reach highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

Read More

Online Editors