For those lucky enough to have enjoyed the early summer weather, prepare to pack that rain mac because showers are on the way today and tomorrow.

For those lucky enough to have enjoyed the early summer weather, prepare to pack that rain mac because showers are on the way today and tomorrow.

Pack that mac: Showers are on the way to cool things down

Temperatures will climb as high as 23C today, but everywhere is at risk of thundery showers, according to Met Éireann meteorologist Pat Clarke.

Mr Clarke said the mercury was set to dip but Ireland was still set to bask in temperatures well above average for this time of year. "There will be some thunder and showers around but the heat won't depart just yet," he said.

And it seems we have much to be thankful for, even if there is a shower or two to concern us. Our neighbours in the UK have been battered by thunder and lightening storms this week and the country will be rain-soaked once again today.

Though it's unlikely Ireland will witness wall-to-wall sunshine, we certainly won't be on the receiving end of the poor British weather. However, there will be some hazy skies and cloud today, though for those lucky enough to have escaped work, it will still prove a fine day.

"Into the weekend, on Friday and Saturday temperatures will be in the high teens and early 20s and on bank holiday Monday the temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s," Mr Clarke said. "And there will be showers over the next few days across the country. It will still be very warm for this time of year, but it won't be as hot as it has been."

Bumper sales of barbecues and ice-creams are expected to continue throughout the coming days with a summer atmosphere gripping the country just ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

But, perhaps it's just as well a little rain will cool us off and the mercury will fall a touch because Mr Clarke added that not everyone was impressed with such high temperatures.

"Some people are struggling in the higher temperatures, including those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, and older people," Mr Clarke said. "So it may be a relief for some the temperatures will fall a little over the weekend. But they are set to go back up next week." More than 30,000 runners who are taking part in the VHI Women's mini-marathon on Sunday will be relieved to learn the temperature will sit at round 20C in Dublin and it's unlikely to rain during the event, which starts at midday.

"There could also be a fresh breeze from the river," Mr Clarke said, which could help runners motor along to the finish line. Mr Clarke expects the highest temperatures to be in Limerick, Clare, Galway and the midlands today. But the east coast is likely to only see 20C with coastal breezes.

Irish Independent