‘Pack a brolly’ as weekend presents mixed bag of conditions

The August bank holiday weekend will get off to a wet and blustery start when Storm Evert skirts the southern coast early this morning.

The first named storm of the season by the UK Met office was expected to clip the southeast coast last night and early this morning, prompting Met Éireann to issue a Status Yellow rainfall warning for counties Cork, Wexford and Waterford that will remain in place until 5am.

The storm, fed by an intense low pressure system, was already being felt in Munster last night, according to Met Éireann forecaster Paul Downes.

“We have quite heavy rain in Munster now,” he told the Irish Independent.

While the storm is expected to bring winds of up to 110kms an hour to the southern coasts of England and Wales, the winds will not be as strong here.

However, blustery conditions will prevail over Munster and south Leinster from last night and throughout the day today, he said.

Co Wexford in particular can expect very heavy rain overnight and into this morning with the possibility of localised flooding.

“Although the rivers are low due to the recent heat wave the heavy rain could lead to spot flooding,” he added.

Once the storm has moved off into the Irish Sea, conditions today will be unsettled with blustery showers throughout the day due to an unstable northerly airflow, he said.

Showers and longer spells of rain will feature in the west and brighter spells will develop in the east, although there may be some heavy or thundery showers developing in the late morning and early afternoon.

It will, however, be reasonably warm, especially in the east with daytime highs of between 16C and 20C, followed by a mild night with overnight temperatures of between 10C and 13C.

Saturday will start off murky and cloudy with some light showers that will be most frequent throughout the afternoon. But spells of sunshine should break through by the evening, especially in the east and southeast.

Temperatures will remain moderately warm with daytime highs of between 17C and 20C followed by another mild night with lows of between 9C and 12C.

Sunday will be similar with a cloudy start and scattered showers, but the afternoon should be mostly dry with some bright and sunny spells breaking through in the late afternoon and early evening with highs of between 16C and 19C but slightly cooler nights with overnight lows of between 8C and 11C.

Bank Holiday Monday is expected to be mostly dry with some sunny spells, although there remains a bit of uncertainty with the possibility of rain in the west and southwest.

While the bank holiday weekend will not see a repeat of the recent heatwave, it will by no means be a washout, Mr Downes said.

“It’s benign weather and more average Irish weather as opposed to sunny blue skies,” he said.

As for many people who will be staycationing this weekend, he advised them to prepare for a mixed bag of conditions.

“Bring a brolly and a jacket and also the suncream.”

Meanwhile, current indications suggest more of the same for next week with a dry day expected on Tuesday before rain pushes in from the west on Tuesday night.

This will be followed by more unsettled conditions on Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of outbreaks of rain.