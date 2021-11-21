| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pace of property price rises increases with people opting for large ‘one-off’ houses outside the capital

Kilcreene Lodge, a 17th Century Italianate Mansion with Jacobean and Victorian features situated in Kilkenny, sold for €4.25m last month Expand

Close

Kilcreene Lodge, a 17th Century Italianate Mansion with Jacobean and Victorian features situated in Kilkenny, sold for €4.25m last month

Kilcreene Lodge, a 17th Century Italianate Mansion with Jacobean and Victorian features situated in Kilkenny, sold for €4.25m last month

Kilcreene Lodge, a 17th Century Italianate Mansion with Jacobean and Victorian features situated in Kilkenny, sold for €4.25m last month

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

These are the most expensive houses sold in the three months to October 31, according to figures from the Property Price Register (PPR).

Most Watched

Privacy