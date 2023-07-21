PAC says it is still awaiting further documents ‘promised’ by RTÉ and wants to interview more witnesses including Dee Forbes

Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley says the committee is still seeking further information from RTÉ in relation to undeclared payments made to Ryan Tubridy.

The former Late Late Show host has not been presenting his daily radio show since it emerged he had been paid €345,000 more than publicly declared by RTÉ over a number of years.

The Sinn Féin TD said the committee was waiting to receive outstanding documents that were “promised” to members and to speak to further witnesses including former director general Dee Forbes.

Ms Forbes has not yet appeared before the PAC or the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Ms Forbes said, through her solicitors at the end of June, that she would not be attending the Dáil committees citing “health reasons”.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Mr Stanley said: “As chair of the PAC, there are a number of witnesses that I want to see before the committee when they are available.

“These are former director general Dee Forbes, former chief financial officer Breda O’Keefe, former commercial director Geraldine O’Leary and former director of content Jim Jennings.

“Three of those individuals have not been before the PAC yet and I believe each of them have invaluable information to provide to the committee.”

Mr Stanley said the committee was eager to see the second Grant Thornton report into the 2017 to 2019 payments to Mr Tubridy.

He also listed a number of documents that are still outstanding including a copy of Dee Forbes’ contract.

“We have yet to hear any credible answers from RTÉ representatives regarding these payments and when we see that report we may well need to speak again to other witnesses,” he said.

“Finally, there are a number of documents still outstanding that the PAC requested from RTÉ representatives. These include:

A copy of the side letter between Noel Kelly and Ms Forbes from a Teams call on May 7, 2020, that allegedly agreed and underwrote the tripartite agreement.

Confirmation from RTÉ that it is satisfied that all tax liabilities have been covered off regarding the two €75,000 barter payments for services by Ryan Tubridy.

Breda O’Keefe’s retirement package and the minutes from the Executive board outlining who signed off on it.

A full audit over the past five years of appearances by the top 20 stars in RTÉ on shows in which they were not involved. This cross-fertilisation is also valuable.

“It is my view that, once we have received these documents and the Grant Thornton report, we will need to have a further hearing with RTÉ representatives.”

Yesterday, RTÉ announced that RTÉ’s new director general Kevin Bakhurst had met presenter Ryan Tubridy.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, RTÉ said: “RTÉ Director-General, Kevin Bakhurst met with Ryan Tubridy in person this week for a one-to-one meeting.

“They had a good, open, and constructive conversation and will meet again in a few weeks.

“RTÉ has no further comment.”