The Dáil’s spending watchdog has heard that a civil servant on the board overseeing the building of the National Children’s Hospital had a responsibility to tell minister Paschal Donohoe if there were serious concerns over the project.

PAC hears civil servant on children's hospital board had obligation to raise concerns with minister

The Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy said civil servants on boards like the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board do have an obligation to raise issues with ministers.

The NCH is at the centre of controversy over construction costs that have escalated by €450m.

He said this is the case under a 2010 government circular that applies to civil servants on the boards of non-commercial State bodies.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said it’s now “crystal clear” that a Department of Public Expenditure official on the NPHDB did have a responsibility to inform the government of any concerns over the project.

He also said Mr Donohoe and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were “totally inaccurate” to say that the official was on the board in a personal capacity.

Online Editors