P-P-Pick up a pandemic skill - penguin art

For one colony of Kerry-based penguins, it has been a case of p-p-picking up painting during the pandemic to keep them stimulated.

The gentoo penguins at Dingle Oceanworld are fast becoming skilled artists during lockdown by dipping their feet in animal-friendly paint and waddling around to make distinctive works of art.

The director of the popular Kerry aquarium, Kevin Flannery, said staff dreamed up the art classes to keep the highly social birds entertained in the €1m polar enclosure, which is a homage to Kerry explorer Tom Crean.

"They really do miss looking out at people. They are very interactive and would have been entertained by people coming into the aquarium.

"They would walk around putting their prints in the snow and the staff came up with the idea of giving them paint, it's specialised paint which is safe for animals.

"They give them different paints and they walk over them and do different things with them. It is very interesting for them. We keep them entertained with different toys, but this has been something very different."

The dozen creatures have taken to their art like ducks to water over the past few months, but he noted penguins youngsters Uisce and Sneachta are the most enthusiastic painters.

"Sneachta and Uisce are especially interested. It is like having a junior infants class painting. We have buckets of paint and paper on the ground and they walk across it. They walk in different ways, and they all have different footprints and claw sizes."

The marine biologist said he is hopeful the colony may produce some young chicks this year.

"We are hopeful coming up to April and May that they will breed once they are paired off. We are introducing different things like different vitamins, different light sources and different nesting types. We keep playing around with that in the hope that they will breed."

