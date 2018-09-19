Owners of long-term vacant properties should be given tax incentives to sell their houses, according to a newly published Government report.

Owners of vacant houses to get tax break to sell up under new proposal

However, the report rules out the introduction of a vacant property tax, despite finding that at least one in every 33 properties in the country is lying vacant.

It says a vacant property tax would have a limited impact on housing supply as it would only apply to a small number of properties in areas where demand is low. Instead, the report, commissioned by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, recommends introducing a 15pc capital gains tax (CGT) on the sale of vacant properties. Currently, vacant property owners have to pay 33pc on the sale of houses.

The reduced rate would only be available to owners of properties that have been vacant for more than three years. This would only apply for a short time-frame "to help ensure that other property owners are not incentivised to leave their property vacant with a view to obtaining the relief once they pass the threshold".

The report also suggests introducing a "more restrictive variation" on the policy which would see the CGT relief only made available to property owners who sell their properties directly to local authorities for social housing.

If the Government introduces a vacant property tax, the report recommends applying the charge to properties in rent pressure zones which have been empty for more than 12 months.

The tax would have to be "very high" to incentivise owners of vacant properties, it says. The report, by consultancy firm Indecon, also recommends that properties vacated by owners due to illness which are subsequently rented should be exempt from the property tax.

Currently, people with long-term illness are exempt from property tax if their house remains vacant while it is not in their main residence.

The Government has also been urged to introduce a major compulsory purchase order (CPO) scheme to add a significant number of vacant properties to the housing market.

At present, local authorities can only compulsorily purchase properties which they intended to convert into social housing. However, the report says councils should buy vacant properties and sell them on the open market.

"In order to incentivise local authorities to acquire vacant properties and re-sell them, consideration could be given to central government covering the conveyancing and other costs incurred by local authorities in the process of acquiring and re-selling the properties," the report adds.

Two sets of data are used to estimate the level of vacant properties across the country.

The Central Statistic Office's figures suggest 12.3pc of all properties are currently vacant while An Post's GeoDirectory puts the vacancy rate at 3.5pc.

The report said the difference between the two vacancy rates was due to the methodology used to calculate the figures.

Last night, Mr Donohoe said he would examine recommendations laid out of the report before making any Budget decisions.

"In their report, Indecon is not recommending the introduction of a residential vacant property tax at this time as they do not believe it would be an effective response to deal with the housing shortage."

