Owners of fire-destroyed Glenisk plant determined to be back producing some products in coming days

Staff staff survey the damage at the Glenisk plant after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh Co Offaly (Photo: Frank McGrath)

Firefighters pictured at the offices after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh Co Offaly (Photo: Frank McGrath)

Firefighters pictured inside the offices after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh Co Offaly (Photo: Frank McGrath)

Firefighters pictured at the Glenisk plant after a fire destroyed part of the Glenisk yoghurt company near Killeigh Co Offaly (Photo: Frank McGrath)

The owners of the Glenisk organic dairy plant that was destroyed by a fire on Monday have said they are very hopeful they will be producing some of its organic products in the coming days.

Staff are working to ensure the milk processing unit is back and up and running and packing organic cows milk and goats milk in the coming days.

Following an inspection of the Co Offaly plant yesterday after the fire services had extinguished the blaze, the Glenisk team set about trying to get water and power back to the one part of the factory that was least damaged.

"The situation is that that the milk plant is intact but currently without power and water. The team is on site now to get those lines established. If we succeed, we’ll have three of our products back on the shelf within a week," Glenisk commercial director Emma Walls told Independent.ie.

"As for yogurt, it will take a little longer. We are working with machinery and material suppliers to source what we need in the short, medium and long term. We’ll know more in the next few days what a reasonable time frame will be. Needless to say, we will be back on shelves as soon as humanly possible," she added.

The factory was gutted when fire broke out in the incubation section of the yogurt factory at around noon on Monday and quickly spread.

Around 50 workers had to leave the building when it became apparent the fire could not be controlled.

The factory is run by the Cleary family, whose parents set it up almost 35 years ago.

The Cleary family and the staff were said to be devastated by the fire.

“It was a small producer for a long time. In the mid 1990s Jack Cleary passed away, and the second generation of Cleary’s took over the business and they decided to take it in a completely different direction and began producing goat's milk products and moved the business over to organic, so it was a big step change in the mid 1990s and the business has just continued to grow,” said Ms Walls.

“As of this week and actually for the third year running, we're the top selling yogurt brand in the country, so we're selling more yogurt than all of the international competitors.

"It's been a great success story. We support 50 small family farms so it's just a hugely important business for the locality and built on blood, sweat, tears and passion," she added.

The Glenisk owners were heartened when even their competitors offered help in the wake of the fire, offering production and storage facilities to them.

Glenisk also felt an obligation to help the 50 small farms that supply it with premium organic cows and goats milk, and will continue to collect their milk while they get back up to full production.

“We can't keep track of the phone calls, the emails the tweets, the messages of support so yes, yogurt manufacturers on this island, and further afield, have been in touch to offer their help and to see if they can support us in any way. It's just been incredible, the support that's been offered," said Ms Walls.

"The mood in the business is remarkably positive this evening. After a day of devastation yesterday, everybody is focused on the practical steps. There's no time for wallowing and the Cleary's are leading from the front, as always," she added.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze will begin immediately

Speaking about the history of Glenisk yesterday, Ms Walls said it will be 35 years in business next year.

“This is the site of the original family farm. Jack Cleary was the founder, he and his wife Mary set up the business in the mid 1980s. They had set up Tullamore Dairies in the 1970s and they decided to expand into yogurt. They had a really large family, so the idea was, prior to the recession in the 1980s, they wanted to create employment for their kids, and they began making yogurt.

“Everybody's devastated. The Cleary’s are all very much rooted in this community.

"The staff are absolutely devastated. This is a staff that have worked beyond all expectations during COVID and under huge pressures. They're brilliant and day in, day out, they turn out perfect products. There’s 125 million servings of yogurt produced here every year. It's a big operation and it's only possible because of what the staff do and they are absolutely heartbroken.

“And I know that they're going to work with us to rebuild. They are so dependable. Some of them have been with us since the beginning. Many of the staff are here over 20 years. They are skilled, dedicated, loyal, really important people,” Ms Walls explained.