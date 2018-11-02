Owner of €250k winning Lotto ticket running out of time to claim prize

A Galway Lotto player could lose out on €250,000 if they fail to claim their prize by the end of November.

The National Lottery is urging people who have played the lottery in Galway recently to check their tickets before the November 30 prize claim deadline, because a winning ticket worth €250,000 has still gone unclaimed.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the time of their draw to claim their prize and this winning ticket was associated with the September 1 draw.

The winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket was a Quick Pick bought at the busy Eason store on Shop Street in the heart of Galway city on Friday August 31. The winning numbers were; 3, 14, 24, 26, 30, 33 and the bonus ball was 1.

The National Lottery Chief Executive Dermot Griffin appealed for anyone whose purchase may fit the date and location to double check their tickets.

“I am calling on all of all of our players who may have been in Galway city on Friday 31st August to double-check their homes, pockets, handbags and cars for this very valuable Lotto ticket,” he said.

“Our Galway Lotto players are on a real roll at the moment with top tier Lotto prizes in 2018. After meeting with the lucky family syndicate who claimed their €4.4 million Lotto jackpot yesterday and witnessing the excitement as they claimed their prize, it would be a shame to see this €250,000 prize go unclaimed.”

If you think that you might have the winning ticket sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team.

Online Editors