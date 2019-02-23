Owner and parrot reunited after pet hears his master's voice

AN AFRICAN grey parrot found wandering around Dublin Airport's runway has been reunited with its relieved owner after the pet recognised a foreign language it was taught.

Dublin Airport and supermarket Lidl launched a social media appeal last week in a bid to help locate the female bird's rightful owner. However, it resulted in four potential owners of the missing African Grey parrot coming forward. But Slovakia native Lubomir Michna proved the feathered creature was his by recording an audio clip in Slovak which could be played for the bird, which he named Hugo.

Dan Donoher, from Kildare Animal Foundation, said it was clear from the clip that Lubomir was definitely Hugo's owner.

"When the voice recording was sent to me and I played it for Hugo she reacted instantly and became animated and excited," he said.

When Lubomir arrived, Hugo was thrilled. "As soon as the carrier was opened, Hugo jumped onto Lubomir's arm and cuddled into his neck. It was lovely," added Mr Donoher.

Irish Independent