Over one million tune in to watch Italy beat England in Euros final

Over one million people tuned in to RTÉ’s coverage of the Euros final last night to watch Italy beat England in a penalty shootout.

On Sunday night’s finish to the EUFA Euro 2020 competition, an average of 938,000 viewers tuned in to watch the Euro final in Wembley Stadium.

The broadcaster reported viewers peaked at 1.1 million as the game went to penalties after a 1 - 1 draw.

Last night’s final broke records on the RTÉ player with almost 279,000 streams to the online platform and broke the record for most concurrent devices streaming.

The game had more than double the volume of streams than the most watched game of Euro 2016.

Although the Republic of Ireland failed to qualify for Euro 2020, the broadcaster reported Irish audiences watched 1.7 million hours of the tournament in June, and over 2.6 million streams.

RTÉ viewership of this year’s Euro competition was up 30pc from Euro 2016.

Read More

Analysis of the game was provided by a panel of Darragh Moloney joined in studio by Liam Brady, Damien Duff and Didi Hamann.

George Hamilton and Ronnie Whelan provided live commentary from Wembley Stadium. Across pre-match, live and post analysis, the final had a total one-minute reach of 1.6 million.

RTÉ head of sport Declan McBennett said: "Summer tournaments are always special in their ability to unite the generations into a mass audience sharing a collective experience and Euro 2020 was no different.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will begin on July 23 on RTÉ, followed by the Paralympics beginning on August 24.