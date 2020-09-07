Over half of students worried that grade inflation may affect college points, according to a new survey

Leaving Cert grades are up on average by 4.4 percentage points on last year (PA)

Over half of students are worried that grade inflation in today’s Leaving Certificate results may have an effect on college course points, according to a new survey.

It also found that one in four (23pc) of students are ‘unhappy’ or ‘extremely unhappy’ with the grades they received today.

Irish secondary school study website Studyclix.ie surveyed 1,252 students today between 9am and 2pm and found that while 63pc are happy that calculated grades treated them fairly and gave accurate results, 57pc are worried about getting into their preferred college course.

The average grade was calculated to be the highest ever today, with inflation of 4.4pc after teachers assessed their own pupils due to the pandemic.

Over half of students said that their relationship with their teacher influenced their marks and 55pc admitted it had a negative effect.

However, concerns remain among students over getting their preferred courses.

“While the majority of students were happy with the grades assigned to them it must be remembered that almost one in four (23pc) reported being unhappy or extremely unhappy,” said Luke Saunders, Studyclix.ie founder and teacher.

“It is these students who will have the strongest opinion today. Hundreds of these students took the time to express their disappointment, dismay and anger on the grades they have been given.”

In the survey, 60pc of respondents said they could have done even better if they had sat the exams, but there’s little intention of this coming to fruition, with 65pc saying they will not be sitting their exams in November, an option available for those who are unhappy with today’s results.

“I am not at all surprised to see that there is little appetite for sitting the Leaving Cert in November,” said Mr Saunders.

“Since Leo Varadkar took the decision to close schools back in March, the last 6 months have been an emotional rollercoaster for the 6th years of 2020. I am sure for many students today, and indeed Friday when they receive their course offers, will bring welcome closure to what has been a hellish year to sit the Leaving Cert.”

Only 6pc said they would defer their college place.

The survey also found that there was “no significant difference” between the views expressed by Deis and non-Deis pupils.

Online Editors