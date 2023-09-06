Over half of heart attack victims failed to seek help within first hour of symptoms

The advice is to call an ambulance as soon as heart attack symptoms occur. Photo: Getty

More than half of patients who suffered a major heart attack failed to call for emergency help during the first hour of experiencing symptoms, an audit on 2021 urgent cardiac cases reveals.

It seems many are still ignoring heart health warning signs as only 44pc of patients who arrived at hospital directly by ambulance had called for help within 60 minutes, the Irish Heart Attack Audit National Report by the National Office of Clinical Audit (NOCA) showed.

The advice is to call an ambulance immediately to allow paramedics diagnose the heart attack and be brought to a specialist centre, doubling the chance of being treated in time.

The audit examined the care of 1,491 patients with an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the most serious form of heart attack, who received specialist treatment in a percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) centre in hospitals across the country during 2021.

STEMI was more common in men, who accounted for 77pc of cases while women presented at an older median age – 67 years, versus 61 for men. Men also presented with a higher burden of other health conditions.

Patients who transferred from another hospital continue to account for a substantial proportion of all who received primary PCI, where they undergo a non-surgical procedure to open narrowed or blocked arteries.

Getting to a specialist PCI centre first by ambulance increases chances of early treatment.

Eight in 10 patients brought directly to the specialist centre arrived within the recommended 90 minutes.

The target from first medical contact to reaching the door of the PCI centre is less than 90 minutes but this was achieved for only one-third of patients.

Overall, 69pc of patients with a STEMI received timely reperfusion to restore blood flow, unchanged from 2020 and well below the target of 90pc.

Timely primary PCI was reported for 73pc of patients with a STEMI.

Timely primary PCI was higher in patients admitted directly to a PCI centre compared with those transferred from another hospital.

Timely thrombolysis to break up blood clots and prevent new clots forming was only managed in under half an hour in one-quarter of cases.

The report pointed out that how fast patients are getting reperfusion varies between hospitals.

Referral to cardiac rehabilitation to improve longer-term outcomes for recovered patients was measured at 66pc, far below the Acute Coronary Syndromes Programme Model of Care target of 90pc.

The proportion of patients brought directly by ambulance to a PCI centre did not improve in 2021 and stood at 58pc compared with 2017–2020 at an average of 58pc.

Moreover, this indicator has deteriorated since the 2016 report, when 66pc was reported.

The report said the health service needs to support patients who have had a STEMI to reduce their risk of further heart attack. More than four in five such people (82pc) had at least one known cardiovascular risk factor. Around 39pc of patients were smokers and they present with a heart attack nine years earlier than non-smokers.

The report calls for a public awareness campaign to encourage people with heart attack symptoms to call for emergency help. It also called for a national and regional focus on quality improvement in the care pathway for victims of serious heart attack.

A public awareness of link between smoking and heart attack risk is needed and more referrals to rehabilitation to reduce the risk of a further heart attack.