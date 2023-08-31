Over half a million adults still living with parents, census figures show

522,486 people over 18 live with their parentsNumber of families with no children has risen 14pc since last censusRise of 157pc in number of same-sex couples since 2011Large regional difference in number of children in childcare

The number of people aged 18 and over still living with their parents stands at over half a million people, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in its latest Census 2022 release ‘Households, Families and Childcare’.

Adults living with their parents has risen by 14pc since 2016 to 522,486. This represents an increase of 63,612 since 2016 and 83,008 since 2011. More than half of all adults living with their parents are working, with 54pc of men and 50pc of women in employment.

4pc of women and 8pc of men living with their parents were unemployed. Of those unemployed people, 46pc were short-term unemployed and 54pc were long-term unemployed.

Factoring in population increases and demographics, the CSO said: “However, the proportion of all adults aged 18 years and over living with their parents has remained the same across the three censuses, at 13pc in each case.”

Census 2022: The proportion of the population identifying as Catholic has dropped by ten percentage points

The figures were released as it also emerged average new rents in Dublin have shot up to a record €2,102 a month, while beyond the Greater Dublin Area new rent is averaging €1,133.

Nationally, rent for new tenancies were up 8.9pc in the 12 months to the end of March, according to the latest rent index for new agreements from the Residential Tenancies Board. In the first three months of 2023 rents are up 2.5pc nationally, with Dublin once again the cockpit of increases.

The data also shows a sharp drop in the number of newly registered tenancies – down 8.2pc during the first three months of the year, an indication that the already undersupplied rental market is getting tighter.

CSO findings on the number of adults living at home comes following data released by Eurostat earlier this month showing the number of Irish adults living with their parents had almost doubled in the last decade.

Galway city had the lowest proportion of adults living with their parents at 9pc while South Dublin had the highest proportion at 16pc.

Families with no children

Elsewhere in the findings, the number of families with no children has increased by 11pc since 2016.

394,052 families in the state had no children in 2022, representing a 14pc increase since 2011.

The CSO defines a family as “a couple with or without children, or a one parent unit with one or more children.”

According to the findings, there was an overall increase of 61,581 in the number of families in the state, up 5pc from the last census.

Same-sex couples

Figures included in the CSO profile show that the number of same-sex couples has jumped by 157pc since 2011 and now stands at 10,393. This compares to just 4,042 in 2011 and 6,034 in 2016.

Children in households with a same-sex couple rose to 1,853, 86pc higher than in 2016.

Childcare

Almost a third of children under the age of 15 were in some form of childcare with a creche or similar facility the most common form at 42pc, followed by childcare provided by an unpaid relative or family member at 28pc.

The number of children in childcare varied across the country with 38pc of children in Monaghan in some form of childcare compared to just 29pc of children in South Dublin.

Children in Galway city were most likely to be in a creche or similar facility at 57pc while children in Louth were most likely to be minded by an unpaid relative or family member (36pc).

3pc of children in childcare reported experiencing at least one long-lasting condition or difficulty to a great extent or a lot.

Other findings

Other findings from the profile showed that 8pc of all people in private households live alone, including more than 4 in 10 people aged 85 or over.

There were 50pc more adult unpaid carers living with their parents in 2022 compared to 2016.

Almost 220,000 families had one parent in 2022, including 186,487 one-parent mother families and 33,509 one-parent father households.

Today’s publication is the third in a series of reports on Census 2022. A total of eight themed reports will be published throughout the year with topics including disability, diversity and homelessness.