Over a tonne of smuggled tobacco and €50k of cannabis in separate seizures

The seizure was made following the search of a container which had arrived from Rotterdam. Photo: Revenue.

Over a tonne of tobacco worth over €700,000 has been seized by Revenue offices at Dublin Port.

The 1,120 kilogramme seizure of the ‘roll your own’ tobacco was made on Wednesday after routine profiling of a container that had arrived into Dublin Port on a vessel from Rotterdam.

The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the tobacco concealed within the load that was listed as ‘potatoes’.

The smuggled tobacco, branded ‘Flandria’, has an estimated retail value of over €700,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €560,000.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Separately, Revenue and gardaí seized 2.48kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of more than €49,000, following the search of a premises in the Darndale area of Dublin.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Swords Garda Station.


 

