Over 95pc of workers now favour some form of remote working, according to the Second Annual National Remote Working Survey.

Notably, fewer than 5pc surveyed wish to return full-time to the office.

The survey also notes how some people have embraced the ‘WFH’ life, with the number of employees who want to work solely from home all the time almost tripling over the last year, rising from 12pc a year ago to 32pc now.

Researchers from the Whitaker Institute at NUI Galway and the Western Development Commission gathered responses from over 6,400 employees, examining their experience of remote working one year after lockdown forced us all to invest in a the office desk-and-chair combo.

A total of three-quarters of organisations have not yet decided how their teams will function when the pandemic ends.

But of those who have decided, almost four in every five - 78pc - will operate a hybrid model.

As part of a hybrid option, 36pc of companies are opting for two days a week in the office, with 23pc opting for three days a week.

On returning to the office, just 49pc believe that every employee will have a desk, while 35pc indicated that there will be shared or "hot desks" available, and 12pc pointing to a "collaborating space" for meetings, but no individual desks.

From a managing perspective, just under 47pc of team managers reported no difference between managing their team remotely compared to on-site, though 44pc reported more difficulty in managing remote teams. A total of 9pc believed it was easier to manage remotely.

The top three challenges in managing teams remotely were "onboarding" or recruiting staff (21pc), difficulty "reading the room" on certain topics (17pc) and trying to navigate more complex issues (14pc).

Notably, only 12pc felt there was a negative impact on productivity.

The survey also found that 24pc of respondents said they would consider relocating based on their experience of remote working since Covid-19.

A further 9pc said they had already moved and the West (Galway, Mayo, Roscommon), the South-west (Cork and Kerry) and the Border (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) were the top regions respondents have relocated to.

According to the survey, the top three advantages of working remotely are: greater flexibility, makes life easier, and increases productivity.

Interestingly, 51pc of respondents said that they work more hours when they work remotely compared to working onsite while 45pc say they work the same hours.

Speaking about the second annual national survey, Professor Alma McCarthy, Head of the J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics, NUI Galway, said: "We added a new module asking questions about managing teams remotely for those who have people management responsibilities.

"To our knowledge, the latter forms the first national survey to gather information about team manager perspectives. It is interesting to see that the appetite for fully remote or hybrid working is the preference of the vast majority of respondents.”

Tomás Ó Síocháin, CEO of the Western Development Commission, added: “The findings of the national survey indicate once again that there is a clear appetite to continue to work remotely.

“This will mean significant change for the way in which people work and the way that organisations support that work.

"The rollout of the National Hubs Network of more than 400 hubs will offer a suitable workplace close to home. A key challenge for leaders in organisations will be ensuring that people that choose to work remotely are treated equally in terms of development and promotional opportunities.”

The research was carried out in late April 2021 was led by the Head of the NUI Galway School of Business and Economics Professor Alma McCarthy and Noreen O'Connor, along with Tomás Ó Síocháin and Deirdre Frost at the Western Development Commission.