Over 8,500 An Post workers set for 5pc pay rises while ‘tough’ financial results predicted

Over 8,500 An Post workers are set for pay rises worth 5pc. Stock image.

OVER 8,500 An Post workers are set for pay rises worth 5pc amid soaring inflation although “tough” financial results are forecast later this year.

Members of the Communications Workers’ Union have voted overwhelmingly in favour of an agreement that means a pay rise of 2.5pc backdated to January 1 this year.

They will get a further 2.5pc on January 1 next year.

A recent union newsletter said the executive council “recognises the significant inflationary pressures our members face” but also the financial challenges An Post faces.

It said another year of Covid and falling letter mail volumes “will likely make for tough results later this year”.

Just under 94pc of members backed the deal that was recommended by the union’s national executive council in a ballot.

The 24-month agreement that runs out on December 31 next year means there will be no further cost-increasing claims aside from any already tabled.

Further improvements in pay and conditions are possible, according to the union, by sharing productivity savings in return for cooperation with a transformation agenda.

It said the agreement commits the company to a review of managers’ pay and grade structures and pension provisions.

“Postal workers have played a critical role in the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, in keeping communities connected and in supporting business and commercial activities throughout prolonged lockdowns and public health restriction,” said CWU general secretary, Sean McDonagh.

“The pandemic compounded fundamental changes that were already underway in the market, including falling volumes of letters and packets and increases in parcel volumes. Postal workers have supported the company in its transformation agenda and the market challenges it faces.

“The CWU will now be pursuing full implementation of this agreement including its non-pay elements such as the review of pensions provisions and the sharing of savings achieved under its transformation agenda and directing these towards improving the pay and conditions of postal workers.”

A spokesperson for An Post said: “An Post welcomes the decision of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) to accept the new pay deal. We look forward to working with the CWU and all stakeholders at An Post on the next stage of our transformation and meeting the challenges ahead.”

Meanwhile, Danske Bank is set to pay staff an improved increase of 3.5pc from April 1 this year following talks with the Financial Services Union.

A 2.5pc pay increase that had been agreed for this year as part of a three year deal, but this was reviewed at talks.