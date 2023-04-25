Over 8,000 abortions carried out in Ireland last year, Taoiseach tells the Dáil

There were over 8,000 abortions carried out in Ireland last year, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil, a figure equivalent to 22 every day.

The report of an Abortion Review will be published tomorrow, the Taoiseach said, confirming that only 11 out of 19 maternity hospitals in Ireland currently provide surgical terminations, four years after the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

He promised that all 19 would do so by the start of next year.

“I should say in relation to the operational recommendations which show gaps in the service, the Government will act on that right away,” the Taoiseach told the Dáil.

“That's been referred to the HSE for implementation.”

He said there were 400 GP practices that provide abortion services in Ireland.

“That's that's not not a small number,” he said.

“And over 8,000 abortions were performed in Ireland last year. That isn't a small number either.

“But there are some gaps in some regions and we need to encourage GPs in those regions to provide the service and we're working on that.

“There are 19 hospitals in Ireland that provide obstetric and gynaecological services. Only 11 provide surgical terminations. That's not good enough.

“A programme is being put in place. Starting next year, all 19 will provide the service.”

Holly Cairns, leader of the Social Democrats, said the report described abortion services as “untenable and at risk of ceasing altogether because so few GPs and hospitals are involved in provision”.

“It’s an indictment of the health service — and more damning that the hospitals which are not providing the services are State-run,” she said.

“The report also highlights the paternalistic and patronising three-day mandatory waiting period women have to endure to access care.

“The difficulty when there is a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormality is particularly indefensible because of the suffering that it's causing.”

She said the Taoiseach had said he was uncomfortable with some of the recommendations of the review, adding: “I think many of us are uncomfortable with women's legal rights to essential health care being either obstructed or denied.”

The Taoiseach said Health minister Stephen Donnelly would publish the report tomorrow and people would have a chance to read it then.

It was also being referred to the Oireachtas health committee for their advice and deliberations, he said.