OVER 7,000 hospital support staff who went on strike in June are set to ballot on pay rises worth up to 13pc.

Over 7,000 hospital support staff in line for pay rises of up to 13pc

The Labour Court has recommended increases for the SIPTU members including porters, cleaning staff, laboratory aides and chefs in a bid to end the dispute.

SIPTU said they will receive pay rises from September 1 ranging from 6pc to 13pc under the proposals.

This is on top of a 1.75pc pay rise due to all public servants under the current wage deal, the Public Service Stability Agreement.

In a statement, SIPTU said the court has also recommended a “pathway” for other members to have their jobs evaluated.

In a separate recommendation, the court recommended that the union and HSE attend talks on chefs’ pay over 12 weeks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Balloting will begin next Monday and finish on September 18.

Online Editors