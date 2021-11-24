Over 700 people jailed for failing to hold valid passport or visa, ERSI report

More than 700 people were jailed in Irish prisons between 2019 and 2020 for mostly failing to hold a valid passport or visa, according to a new report from the ESRI.

In 2019, 477 people were detained at Irish prisons for immigration-related offences, followed by 245 people in 2020.

The most common reasons were failure to hold a valid passport or visa, according to the study examining the use of detention for immigration related-purposes as part of an EU-wide study conducted by the European Migration Network (EMN).

In most cases, the detainees were kept in prison for a number of days for a maximum detention period of eight weeks, the report’s author Emily Cunniffe told Independent.ie.

A further 2,221 people were turned back at the border in 2020 for the same reasons, with Brazilians at the top of a list of 10 nationalities who were refused entry, with US nationals in the fifth spot, she said. In a number of cases, they were turned back for incorrectly stating the reason for their visit, such as falsely claiming to be here as a tourist or student.

Among that number, 807 made formal applications seeking asylum.

Between 2015 and 2020, 1,148 people were imprisoned for failure to hold a valid passport, followed by 1,061 for failure to hold a valid visa over the same time period.

In most cases, males were detained at Dublin’s Cloverhill Prison with the Dóchas Centre at Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison detaining women. Others were detained at garda stations and ports, however data is not available on those numbers.

While Cloverhill Prison has allocated the prison’s F Block as a temporary detention facility for immigration-related purposes, it is currently not in use due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The report noted that Ireland is the only EU member state that does not have a dedicated immigration detention facility.

In a minority of cases, people who are awaiting deportation were subject to non-custodial measures, such as being required to report to a garda station or reside at a specific address.

However, the report noted that both government and non-governmental stakeholders “described advantages in using alternatives, including greater personal liberty and the possibility of integration in the community, and that they entail lower costs and staffing requirements”.

But high levels of absconding and other issues for non-EU nationals, such as transportation costs and a sense of being in limbo were identified as areas of concern when such alternatives were used.

“While the report sheds light on the use of immigration detention in Ireland, more data are needed to understand the full extent to which detention and alternatives to detention are used, particularly in terms of relatively shorter periods of detention in Garda Síochána stations and at ports of entry,” Ms Cunniffe concluded.



