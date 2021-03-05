Over 654,000 people on Live Register or claiming PUP payment

THERE are over 654,000 people on unemployment income supports following a slight fall in numbers last month.

A total of 654,545 persons were either on the Live Register or claiming the pandemic unemployment payment in February.

This was a fall of 0.4pc compared to the 657,076 people claiming the payments in January.

New figures today show the seasonally adjusted number of people on the Live Register was 188,500 in February, down 2,800 from January.

There were 468,847 people on the pandemic unemployment payment at the end of last month.

Some 55pc of those on the PUP payment were men, 71pc were Irish and almost a quarter were between 25 and 34 and another quarter in the 35 to 44 age groups.

There is some overlap between the Live Register and PUP figures, as individuals move between schemes. However, the total figure of 654,545 people on both schemes does not include any overlaps.

CSO Statistician, Catalina Gonzalez, said the number receiving the PUP has decreased in each of the last three weeks.

This followed seven weeks of increase following the most recent restrictions imposed on December 30 last year.

“It is estimated that at least 8.1pc of all recipients of PUP since March 2020 were attending full-time education at the time of certification,” she said.

“For those aged 25 years and over this could be as low as 1.3pc while it is at least 33.1pc for those aged under 25 years”

She said if the PUP scheme did not exist, they would not be eligible to receive unemployment assistance or unemployment benefit and would not be included in the Live Register.

Ms Gonzalez said 849,429 people have received at least one PUP payment since the scheme was established in March last year.

Of these, 56pc are men and almost 48pc are between 25 and 44.

Online Editors