Over 630,000 children and families to benefit from €3m Toy Show Appeal funding grants

Saoirse Ruane (9) with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show last November. Photo: Andres Poveda.

Thanks to the generosity of viewers of The Late Late Toy Show last year, an estimated 635,690 children and their families will benefit from 55 projects across the island of Ireland.

Over €3m of the total €6.6m raised was used to award grants to 55 new projects that were successful in securing funding in the open round of allocations.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal raised €6.6m in donations from the TV audience last November.

Half of that money was shared out between three key charities: Barnardos Ireland, Children’s Health Foundation Ireland, and Children's Books Ireland.

The remaining funds were made available for children’s charities in an open call for grants which was managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland and Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

Some of the projects that will receive funding due to the public’s donations are: support services for homeless children in Galway through COPE Galway; opening doors to a new generation of musical talent with Music Generation Cork; therapeutic support from The Donegal Rape Crisis Centre for young people who are survivors of sexual violence; providing clothing, footwear, school uniforms, and bedding for children in care with Kinship Care Northern Ireland.

Rural outreach mental health support for young people in County Limerick with Limerick Youth Services will also be provided because of the donations.

The grant total in the Republic of Ireland is €2.64m, with a further £537,000 being distributed in Northern Ireland.

The grants were delivered around the principles of ensuring basic needs, improving wellbeing and reducing inequality through creativity.

Ryan Tubridy, Late Late Show host, said: “It’s time to show the people of Ireland just where the money they dug deep for last November is going, and it’s going directly to children all over the island of Ireland who are going to have better, happier, safer and more creative, enriched and nourished lives because of these donations.

“Thank you once again to the viewers of The Late Late Show for your continued overwhelming generosity. The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal will be back again this year to help change children’s lives for good."

Saoirse Ruane, the Galway girl whose story inspired the establishment of the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, added: “I'm delighted my story inspired Ryan and The Late Late Show to launch the very first Toy Show Appeal last November. I am so happy the money will go to help such wonderful charities. Since the show I have been busy, learning to cycle my bike again, returning to school and I have just gone back to play camogie.”

In total, over 675,000 children and family members across Ireland will directly and immediately benefit from the overall RTÉ Toy Show Appeal proceeds, with thousands more set to benefit through the investment in essential resources, both medical and otherwise, for years to come.