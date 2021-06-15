Over-60s to get second Covid-19 vaccine up to four weeks earlier than planned, says Taoiseach

Second vaccine doses for people aged 60 to 69 will be administered up to four weeks earlier than originally planned, the Taoiseach has said.

People in that age cohort were predominantly given the AstraZeneca vaccine during May and told they could expect to wait up to 12 more weeks before they got the second dose. But the Taoiseach said he believed this can be compressed into eight weeks.

Mr Martin also told the Dáil that the latest information from Public Health England was that this vaccine proved to be 90pc effective against hospitalisation or death in cases of Covid-19 infections.

Read More

Mr Martin was replying to questions from Labour leader Alan Kelly. Mr Kelly has repeatedly raised the situation of people aged 60-69 who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine and were scheduled to have a 12-week wait before a second dose was administered.

The Labour leader said this would leave them weeks behind other younger age groups being fully vaccinated at a time of serious concerns about the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Mr Kelly said this age group was vulnerable and with their second inoculation they will then have 80pc protection against the Delta variant.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) last month recommended the interval be reduced from 12 weeks to eight weeks.

AstraZeneca was not recommended for those below 50 years of age or above 70 and some 460,000 people, predominantly in the 60-69 age cohort received the jab, mostly during the month of May.

Mr Martin said the HSE was now dealing with the issue. “Basically we'll be finishing the second dose of AstraZeneca three to four weeks earlier than would have been the case,” he said.

Mr Kelly said he had raised the issue a number of times in the Dáil and said he had been “inundated” about it since he first highlighted the matter.

“There is deep inter-generational concern - grandchildren worried about their grandparents, sons and daughters, nieces and nephews worried about their parents,” the Tipperary TD said.

Mr Kelly said people in this age group were concerned particularly because a British study showed that “if you have a first dose of AstraZeneca you’re about 33pc inoculated against the Delta variant.

“That leaves a huge risk for these people,” he added.