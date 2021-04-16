Over 50s urged to reskill to boost their chance of getting a job 

OVER-50s hit by unemployment during the pandemic have been urged to reskill to boost their chances of getting back to work.

There has been a sharp increase in calls to the Third Age charity’s helpline for middle aged and older people seeking advice on job hunting since the health crisis began.

Communications manager and training facilitator, Anne Dempsey, said many people who have not needed to look for a job for years were experiencing difficulties finding work.

She said the recruitment market has changed dramatically in the past few decades and many in their 50s and 60s need a new approach to promote themselves.

“They didn’t know about LinkedIn, and were sending in one generic CV rather than targeting CVs for different roles,” she said.

She said demotivation, a fall in confidence and depression ere other big issues for many, including those trying to look after older children at home.

“Initially it was about offering practical advice, and then more about inspiration and personal development issues,” she said.

The latest figures show that of the 421,373 people on the pandemic unemployment payment, 56,213 are over 55 and another 74,367 are between 45 and 54.

The largest number by age category are under 25 at 102,778.

Research has shown that many who lose their jobs at middle age or beyond are more at risk of long-term joblessness than other age groups.

The number of unemployed over-50s rose by over a third in a year according to research by UK digital community for older people, Rest Less, late last year.

This was a much sharper increase than for other age groups.

Ms Dempsey said that Third Age has organised a free online programme called Navigate Your Work Future and details are available at www.thirdageireland.ie.

This will include lectures on networking to find a job, confidence and self-belief and starts on April 20.

Online Editors