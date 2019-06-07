REVENUE officers seized around 25kgs worth of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value worth around €500k yesterday.

REVENUE officers seized around 25kgs worth of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value worth around €500k yesterday.

Over €500k worth of cannabis seized by Revenue following series of operations across the country

The drugs were discovered with the help of Robbie the sniffer dog at Dublin Port while searching a shipment arriving from Almería, Spain.

The drugs were found with the help of sniffer dog Robbie at Dublin Port.

The discovery is one of just several made over the past fortnight by customs officers across Dublin and Portlaoise.

On the same day, officers discovered over 3kgs worth of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €68,000 at the Portlaoise Mail Centre.

The drugs, concealed in parcels labelled as "yoga cushions" and "herbal Tea" were destined for addresses in Dublin and Tipperary.

Over 3kgs worth of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €68,000 at the Portlaosie Mail Centre.

Last week, officers in Dublin Airport seized over 2kgs worth of herbal cannabis, worth around €40,000 from Polish man returning to Ireland from Dubai.

The man (38), was arrested by gardaí and brought to the District Court where he was remanded in custody until July 3, 2019, for sentencing.

Around 20kgs worth of tobacco and 7,000 cigarettes were seized be Revenue from two Irish females returning from Lanzarote, Spain.

The tobacco branded 'Amber Leaf' and cigarettes branded 'Benson & Hedges' had an estimated retail value of €14,800 and represent a loss to the Exchequer of over €12,800.

Cash amounting to €15,571 was seized by Revenue officers from 3 male passengers travelling to New York.

A three-month cash detention order has been granted to Revenue officers to allow further investigations to be carried out.

A spokesperson from Revenue said the cash consisted "of Euro, Sterling and US Dollar" and was "believed to be from the proceeds of crime."

Revenue seized more than €33m worth of drugs in 2018. Photo: Tom Burke

On the seizures, the spokesperson said.

"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting drug importations and smuggling.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our confidential line 1800 295 295."

In 2018 Revenue seized more than €33m worth of drugs, including almost €17m worth of cocaine and heroin and 9m worth of cannabis herb.

Online Editors