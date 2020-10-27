Over 50,000 more people sign onto PUP this week costing government extra €20 million

Due to Level 5 restrictions, 51,707 more people signed up for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) costing the government an extra €20 million.

The number of people receiving the PUP this week is 295,860 - a total of €85.6 million.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving a PUP payment this week is Accommodation and Food Service Activities with 90,051.

It is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade at 43,432 and Administrative and Support Service activities with 25,656.

Minister for Social Protection Heath Humphreys said: “This week’s figures reflect the economic impact of the decision to move to Level 5 of restrictions.

“I know this has been a really difficult few days, particularly for those who have temporarily lost their jobs or whose businesses have had to close. I know that people are worried about the next few weeks. They are worried about their families, their friends and their jobs.

“But I also know that we have it in us to suppress this virus and protect lives.

“So let’s redouble our efforts this week; limit our contacts, work remotely where possible and stay within 5 kilometres of our home for exercise.

“This is in our gift. We have shown before that we can get this virus back under control and allow our economy to reopen again.”

Since the country has entered a Level 5 lockdown the highest PUP payment has returned to €350 a week. However, none of the others have changed and there are four rates depending on the claimants' prior earnings.

Only those with prior gross weekly earnings of €400 or more will see a difference and will receive a rate of €350 per week.

Anyone making under €399.99 will not see a difference with anyone who earned below €200 continuing to receive a rate of €203 per week, anyone who made between €200 to €299.99 continuing to receive €250 and those with prior gross weekly earnings of €300 to €399.99 continuing to receive €300 per week.

The Department of Social Protection assesses what rate someone is entitled to based on Revenue earnings data for 2019 and for January and February 2020. The average weekly pay for 2019 is calculated and the same is done for 2020 with the person being assessed at the highest of these two averages.

Despite the commencement of Level 5 restrictions, around 3,000 people closed their PUP claims this week.

Minister Humphrey’s added: “The decision by Government to keep PUP open for new applications and to extend it until next April has enabled my Department to get payments quickly to over 50,000 people who have been temporarily laid off as a result of the restrictions.

“My key message in relation to PUP is to apply online so that your payment can be processed as quickly as possible.

“Anybody who has been temporarily laid-off should apply for the PUP online via www.mywelfare.ie – that is the quickest and easiest way to claim and receive a payment.

“Officials in my Department are working hard to process claims and respond to any queries as quickly as possible.”

Online Editors