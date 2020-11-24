Over 50,000 deadly toys destroyed as experts warn against counterfeit Christmas

Over 50,000 Children's toys deemed dangerous have been destroyed by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The CCPC had accumulated a vast mountain of toys, mostly counterfeit, deemed unsuitable by the organisation.

Today the organisation released images and video of the toys being destroyed and issued a warning that fake goods can lead to choking, fire and even electrical burns, due to the poor nature of their assembly.

With more consumers doing their Christmas shopping online this year, the CCPC is highlighting the risks posed to consumers by poor quality, unsafe or non-compliant products.

The video posted by the CCPC shows mainly soft toys being recycled, as none contained the CE mark, and many posed a risk to young children due to the poor quality of the materials from which they were made.

The commission is urging consumers to be safety aware if they are buying gifts this year, in particular if buying children's toys.

They have also warned against large numbers of counterfeit toys which are being sold online.

Some of the better forgeries even contain a fake CE fraud, however the toys are of an inferior standard.

Doireann Sweeney from the commission said: "There is a reason why we are doing this, unfortunately there are toys that do not comply and they are a risk.

"From choking, to batteries in toys that may not be safe and cause a chemical burn, to electrical goods going on fire, so the risks are real."

Consumers are advised to be aware of the issue and are advised:

If you are buying children's toys always look for the CE mark, it confirms that it complies with EU safety standards. Check for the CE mark on children’s toys before you buy them. The CE mark is a manufacturer’s declaration that the product complies with EU safety regulations and standards. The CE mark should appear on the product, in the instruction manual or on the packaging and be easy to read. When buying toys online, check for the CE mark as soon as they arrive

Buy from reputable retailers only, to avoid unsafe toys or products with fake CE marks. Buying from a reputable retailer will help you to avoid unsafe, non-compliant toys, or toys with a fake CE mark. If you are buying online, it can be hard to know who you are buying from, so it’s important to do some quick research, check reviews and social media pages. Check where the business is based. If you can’t find this information easily, approach with caution.

Check toys for detachable parts smaller than a €2 coin, which could be a potential choking hazard for children aged under three.

Check the age range: Check age guidance instructions on all children’s toys, in particular 0-3 years, before you buy them.

Check for sharp edges, long cords or cables: Be sure to avoid dangerous or fold-away parts or small holes that could trap children’s fingers.

