Over 4,300 notices to quit issued to tenants from October to December last year

Two thirds were because the landlord intended to sell the property with majority of these evictions likely to take place in coming weeks and months

Over 4,300 notices of termination were issued by landlords in the last three months of 2022.

Even though the eviction ban kicked in at the end of October, landlords were still able to issue 4,329 eviction notices in the three months to December, with 3,329 of those notices falling due in April, May and June, now that the eviction ban has lifted.

This is on top of the almost 3,000 notices of termination received by tenants in the third quarter of last year, which come into effect this month.

The statistic is likely to intensify pressure on the Government, which has vowed to move with legislation to give tenants first dibs on buying properties if their landlords decide to sell up.

Reacting to the figures, CEO of the housing charity Threshold, John-Mark McCafferty, said it was an unsustainably high number of notices, given rising rental costs.

He said: "This level of NoTs indicates the extreme challenges of the housing crisis. Many of those losing their homes are those forced to turn to homeless services as they are unable to find new accommodation in the private rental sector. To compound matters, emergency accommodation is in short supply in many local authorities.

"In Q4 2022, 58pc of notices of termination received by tenants were issued as the landlord intends to sell the rental property. This is a reported 2,513 homes suitable for long-term housing vacating the private rental market, stretching already limited rental supply even further.

"It is critical that local authorities act in a proactive manner to purchase and retain these properties for the rental market, which could save at least some households from entering homelessness.”

The newly published figures from the Residential Tenancies Board reveal how nearly two thirds of the 4,329 eviction notices were because landlords wanted to sell the property.

Over 16.3pc said they were evicting tenants because the property owner or their family member wanted to move into the home.

A breach of tenant obligations was the reason given in just over 16pc of the notices.

Of the total number of eviction notices issued, 43pc were to tenants in Dublin, with nearly 11pc in Cork and over 6pc in Galway.

Just 0.76pc of notices were issued in Carlow, 0.42pc in Leitrim and 0.83 in Longford.

Threshold said it currently has 4,020 open cases concerning notices of termination, with 55pc of notices received by advisors found to be invalid.

As a result of the very high level of invalid notices, Threshold is urging any tenant who has received a notice of termination - or is uncertain about their rights - to contact the charity’s expert advisors and receive support.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin called for "the immediate reinstatement of the ban on no fault evictions".

He said: "This is huge number of eviction notices. While a small number of people will secure alternative private rental accommodation, most will not.

"The result will be an increase in hidden homelessness as people move in with family and friends and an increase in the number of single people and families in emergency accommodation.

"Local Authorities are already at breaking point. Our emergency accommodation system will simply not be able to cope with any significant increase in homeless presentations. Many people will be forced to overhold and in some cases to sleep rough.

"The Government's decision to end the ban on no fault evictions was wrong. It must be immediately reinstated."

Social Democrats Housing Spokesperson Cian O'Callaghan said: “If the Government does not reverse its decision to lift the ban on no-fault evictions, we are facing a tsunami of evictions in the coming months - more than 9,000 - while homeless services are already operating beyond capacity.

“Thousands of people across the country are competing for a handful of available rental properties. This is causing immense stress to those who are facing into eviction with nowhere to go."

A spokesperson for the RTB said one tenancy may not involve just one home as one eviction notice could be served to multiple tenants in one tenancy or separate notice to quits could be issued for each tenant in one tenancy.

From 6 July 2022, new laws came into effect which require landlords to send a copy of all eviction notices to the RTB on the same day they are served on the tenant.

The eviction notice is invalid if this is not done and the new data represents the second quarter since the recent change to the legislation kicked in.