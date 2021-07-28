Over 4,000 children waiting for social worker by end of 2020, new Hiqa report reveals

The investigation found further progress was required in improving the timeliness of children’s access to services, including the completion of assessments in their care needs. (Stock image)

CRUCIAL staff shortages in the areas of social workers and foster carers had a huge impact on the timely provision of services to children during 2020.

Over 4,000 children were still waiting to be allocated a social worker at the end of 2020, according to a new report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

The body, which is responsible for regulating and monitoring the quality of children’s and adult’s health, and social care services in Ireland, found shortcomings in a number of key areas.

The investigation found further progress was required in improving the timeliness of children’s access to services, including the completion of assessments in their care needs.

There were also shortcomings in the management of risk, as well as monitoring and oversight of waiting lists, including retrospective allegations of abuse and in the quality of safety planning.

During 2020, Hiqa conducted 44 inspections of children’s services, including five inspections of special care units and 20 inspections of statutory residential services.

There were also six inspections of statutory foster care, one of private foster care, one inspection of Oberstown Children Detention Campus, and nine inspections of child protection and welfare services.

Hiqa’s Head of Children’s Services, Eva Boyle, said it has been a long-standing finding of its regulatory activity that “high levels of risk are more prevalent in poorly governed and managed services”.

“Services that had effective governance and management structures in place were found to have had higher levels of compliance with the national standards than those services that had weaker governance arrangements,” she said.

Children who received centre-based care, including in residential settings, secure care and in a detention school, received good quality and well-planned care.

Ms Boyle said that 2020 was an “exceptional year” due to Covid-19. Services tried their best to facilitate visits in line with public health guidance, wherever possible. Its inspectors found that “variations” remained in the quality of services provided to children and there are opportunities now to improve on that.

She said Hiqa found noticeable progress during 2020 in the management of child protection and welfare referrals.

Meanwhile, the Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI) also released its report for 2020 today. It stated that, for the first time since being established in 2010, it used remote technology to hold adoption hearings and orders.

With Chairman Dr Geoffrey Shannon presiding, the AAI board granted 39 adoption orders via Zoom during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The remaining 42 of the total 81 adoption orders granted in 2020 took place in person under strict social-distancing protocols. A further 353 new registrants were added to the voluntary adoption contact-preference register. During 2020, some 77 potential matches were identified between new registrants and previously registered family members.

The report said that throughout the pandemic, the AAI operated and delivered a full service in its capacity as a quasi-judicial body.