Over 3,000 reports of suspected side effects due to Covid-19 vaccine reported in Ireland

There have been 3,484 reports of suspected side effects relating to the Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland, the newest data from the Health Products Regulatory Authority shows.

In addition, the agency said that it has received a small number of reports associated with blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, it has not received any reports of the nature of those described by the Norwegian Medicines Agency, which were brain clots.

The use of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been suspended in Ireland and various countries after the report from Norway.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said that: “An analysis of our safety data that covers reported cases from more than 17 million doses of vaccine administered has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia with Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca.”

For now, the HPRA says that they: “will continue to monitor national reports very closely and continue to encourage the reporting of any suspected side effects following vaccination with a Covid-19 vaccine.”

As stated previously, there have been 3,484 reports of suspected side effects to the agency, out of more than 409,500 doses administered.

The most commonly reported side effects were mild to moderate in nature, with most of them having been resolved by the time of reporting.

Frequent side effects were those found with most types of vaccinations, including headache, muscle pain, or nausea.

The agency added that: “Anyone who may have a concern regarding their health following vaccination should consult their doctor or out-of-hours medical service.”

It does appear as though Ireland is beginning to reap some of the benefits of vaccination though, as a Cork GP, Doctor Nuala O’Connor, discussed some of the positive impacts.

The amount of healthcare workers contracting Covid has literally fallen off a cliff,” she told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland today.

“The amount of people who are contracting Covid while they’re in hospital has absolutely substantially reduced. We’ve seen a huge reduction in outbreaks in nursing homes. We’ve also seen a much steeper fall off in the incidence of Covid disease in our over 85s.”

Online Editors