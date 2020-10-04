Over 300 people gather in supermarket car park for ‘car meet’

Over 300 people gathered in a supermarket car park in Tullamore last night for a ‘car meet’ which took Gardaí two hours to disperse.

Footage released by An Garda Siochana shows around 300 vehicles parked in the car park of Aldi supermarket in Cloncollig Industrial Estate in Tullamore.

People can be seen congregating in the car park with little social distancing in place.

It took duty officers over two hours to disperse the gathering, where compliance with coronavirus guidelines “was not the order of the day”.

An Garda Siochana conducted a “proactive” checkpoint where a car was seized from an unaccompanied driver and a number of fixed charge penalties were issued for a variety of offences, including speeding.

“Tullamore Garda carried out a checkpoint for over 2 hours last night to disperse this car meet. Covid compliance was not the order of the day,” reads a post on one of An Garda Siochana’s regional social media pages, namely Laois Offaly.

“A number fixed charge penalties issued for a variety of offences including speeding and vehicle was seized. Approx 300 plus vehicles and people present.”

Gardaí appealed for public co-operation with guidelines, calling the behaviour “short-sighted”.

“Please refrain from this activity it is short sighted and you really are not helping us all.”

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the information on the Facebook post was correct.

“One car was seized from an unaccompanied driver at a proactive checkpoint by Gardaí. There are no reports of any arrests,” said the spokesperson.

