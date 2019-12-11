Over 300 drivers arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving in past two weeks

Over 300 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving in the last two weeks.

Since the Christmas Road Safety Campaign started on Friday 29 November 2019, 264 drivers were detected driving under the influence of alcohol.

A further 37 people were detected driving under the influence of drugs.

According to gardai, 136 people have lost their lives on Irish roads to date – an increase of eight in comparison to the same period last year.

Gardai issued a warning to all drivers to be responsible and safe while driving this Christmas.

"To all persons driving throughout the Christmas period, please be responsible and safe. Do not put yourselves or other road users at risk. Operate within the applicable speed limits and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs," a garda spokesperson said.

