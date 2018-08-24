Smuggled beer worth more than €108,000 was seized by Revenue officers yesterday.

Smuggled beer worth more than €108,000 was seized by Revenue officers yesterday.

Over 24,400 litres of smuggled beer worth more than €108k seized by Revenue

Officers discovered 24,400 litres of beer when they stopped and searched a foreign-registered truck, which had arrived at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford after disembarking on a ferry in France.

The alcohol represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €58,900.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

Since the start of this year, Revenue has said more than 55,000 litres of alcohol at Rosslare europort.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal alcohol, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our confidential line 1800 295 295.

Online Editors