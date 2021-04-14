Over €20k raised for family of girl (3) who died after being struck by bus in Tipperary

Over €20,000 has been raised for the family of a three-year-old girl who was killed after being struck by a bus in Co Tipperary yesterday.

A friend of the family started an online fundraiser on GoFundMe with the hope of raising €6,000 to cover the cost of the funeral of the young girl, Sophia Melnychuk.

As of 4pm today, there have been 811 donations totalling €21,377.

The young girl was tragically killed at around 4pm yesterday after being hit by a bus in the Castle Heights housing estate in Carrick-on-Suir.

Family friend Lee Murphy, who started the online fundraiser, said the tragedy has “shocked the town”.

Writing on the GoFundMe website, he said: “On Tuesday the 13th of April our family friends Andre, Maria, Maxsum and Denis lost their beautiful little daughter and sister Sophia Melnychuk who was only three years old in a tragic accident.

"I live in Carrick on Suir my whole life and have never seen such despair or been a part of such heartbreak for a family, they are devastated and cannot believe their little girl Sophia is gone forever.

“We have been close friends with this family a long time and want to support them any way we can and as best we can. We have set up this go fund me to support the family financially to help with Sophia's funeral and other costs.

“This tragedy has shocked the town and all the people of Carrick on Suir and I hope all of you reading this will want to help and support this beautiful family through this heartbreak time."

Over 800 people have sent their condolences to the family on the website while donating to the fundraiser.

One donor wrote: “Thoughts and prayers are with this beautiful little girl's family. Heartbreaking tragedy.”

While another said: “Our thoughts are with beautiful Sophia's family & friends at this awful time.”

And a third commented: “Deepest condolences, we are heartbroken for your loss, rest in peace little one.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the housing estate at the time of the collision, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel garda station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Online Editors