Over 200 male applicants for international protection remained without accommodation last week, committee hears

As of May 24, all adult women and couples seeking accommodation since January were accommodated

The City West hotel and conference centre which is being used to house Ukrainian Refugees. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

More than 200 men applying for international protection here remained without accommodation last week, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

As of May 24, all adult women and couples seeking accommodation since January had been accommodated.

However, 217 men were without a place to stay, officials told the Committee on Children, Equality and Integration.

Retrospective offers of accommodation had been made to 1,061 people as of last Thursday.

Officials also said the numbers of applicants staying at the temporary accommodation facility at Citywest had “now reduced”.

The facility was forced to pause entry in January. As of last Friday, there were 627 adult males temporarily accommodated in the facility with a bed capacity for 600.

The committee met to hear updates on the “adequate and timely” accommodation of refugees, asylum-seekers and international protection applicants.

A total of 13,651 people made applications for international protection last year, an increase of 186pc on figures from 2019.

Doncha O’Sullivan, deputy secretary general at the Department of Justice, told the committee there was a need to deal with international protection applications “as expeditiously as possible”.

Applicants will be able to move on with their lives and not be fully dependent on the State for accommodation if they can receive a “good-quality decision as quickly as possible,” he said.

Almost €18m in funding will support the recruitment of extra staff and office accommodation at the International Protection Office, the committee was told.

An extra 160 contractors are being recruited to boost the panel who conduct interviews with applicants.

The committee was also told that on average 88 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Ireland every day.

More than 61,000 people from Ukraine have been accommodated in Ireland since the conflict began.