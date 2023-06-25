Over 1m people expected to pass through Dublin Airport over next 10 days

Passengers due to fly from the airport are being reminded to be in their terminal two hours before a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight

Ensure you arrive at the airport in plenty of time. Photo: Stock image

More than 1m people are expected to pass through Dublin Airport over the next ten days.

Passengers due to fly from the airport during the busy summer season are being reminded to be in their terminal two hours before a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

Over 100,000 people are arriving and departing the airport each day during June and early July.

Top destinations for passengers this year include Spain, North America, Portugal and Canada.

The airport operator says a number of improvements have been made ahead of the busy season.

“One of the core aims of our plan is to get at least 90pc of passengers through security screening in under 20 minutes this summer and we’ve exceeded this target over the past seven weeks, with 97pc through in 20 minutes or less,” said Graeme McQueen, the Media Relations manager at daa.

Other improvements include faster Wifi speeds, more than 400 additional seats at departure gates, a 20pc increase in the number of taxis available and 15pc more active bus routes.

Passengers continue to be reminded to book their parking at the airport in advance.

If someone is without a booking or unable to secure their required dates, they are advised to arrange alternative transport to the airport.

“Between 110,000 to 120,000 people will pass through Dublin Airport every day between now and early July as holiday-hungry travellers seek sun, fun, adventure and relaxation on the beaches of Europe and beyond,” Mr McQueen said.

“The team at Dublin Airport is ready to welcome each and every traveller and we look forward to getting their summer trip off to a smooth start.

“The busiest destinations for holidaymakers from Dublin Airport this summer will be Spain, North America and Portugal and we’re also seeing big interest this year in Canada.”