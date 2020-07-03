Over €162,000 worth of drugs and alcohol seized in Dublin and Rosslare

Revenue officers seized over 3.4kgs of herbal cannabis worth an estimated value of €68,800 at Dublin Mail Centre today.

The illegal drugs were found as a result of routine operations, with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam.

Eight separate parcels which originated from the Netherlands, USA, Canada and Spain. The parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin, Kildare, Cork and Waterford and declared as items such as, ‘clothing’, ‘boardgames’, ‘jewellery’ and ‘kitchen supplies’.

In a separate operation earlier this week, Revenue officers seized over 24,600 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort.

The smuggled alcohol had an estimated retail value of over €94,000, representing a loss to the Exchequer of €45,500.

It arrived in a foreign registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from France. Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.





