Over 1,500 customers without power across Dublin as ESB reveals cause of disruption

ESB Networks said crews have been responding to the issues as they arise. Photo: Getty Images

Thunder and lightning has caused power outages that are affecting over 1,500 customers across Dublin this evening.

1,482 homes and businesses in the Malahide-Portmarnock are impacted, as well as 42 customers on the south side in Dundrum.

According to the ESB Networks’ online ‘Powercheck’ resource, the estimated restoration time for those impacted in north Dublin is 6.15pm this evening, and 5.15pm for the Dundrum area.

Smaller outages have also been reported in other parts of the country including Nenagh, Co Tipperary, where 186 customers are without power.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for 20 counties, including all of Leinster, until 10pm this evening.

"Localised slow-moving showers with heavy downpours, potential thunderstorms and a chance of hail. Possible impacts: Localised flooding [and] difficult travelling conditions,” Met Éireann said.

However, a spokesperson for ESB Networks has confirmed that lightening strikes have also been reported, and have lead to power outages in some areas.

“With a Met Éireann Yellow thunderstorm warning in place for a much of the country until 10pm tonight, there have been a number of power outages in Dublin and elsewhere which our crews have been responding to as they arise. The outages are predominantly related to lightning, which can cause damage to electricity infrastructure. So far, the scale of disruption has been relatively modest and in line with past experience of similar Yellow warnings,” the spokesperson said.

“Real time updates are available on www.powercheck.ie and our crews will continue to respond to outages as they arise this evening as quickly and safely as possible.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public to always call us immediately on 1800 372 999 in the event of a lightning strike causing damage to any part of our infrastructure,” they added.

It comes as earlier today the electrical grid operator, Eirgrid, warned of temporary electricity supply issues in the near future due to the low availability of renewable energy and unplanned outages of a number of conventional generation units.

The system alert means that the buffer between the demand for electricity and the available supply is currently below optimum levels.

While the alert warns of potential future issues, it does not indicate a current loss of electricity supply to customers.

A system alert often passes off without incident once a sufficient buffer between electricity supply and demand is restored.

EirGrid said there was low availability of wind and solar energy and that the outages at other generators are both planned and unplanned.

EirGrid said it is closely monitoring the situation and working with conventional generators to ensure that plant performance and availability is maximised as well as working to optimise operation of the grid.

It added that it is continuing to work on a number of ways to address the supply-demand shift for the medium and long-term.