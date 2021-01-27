It is mandatory for any person arriving into Ireland to provide a negative/ non-detected PCR test. Photo by: PA

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said over 140 files on people entering Ireland without a negative PCR test have been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Since January 16, it is mandatory for any person arriving into Ireland to provide a negative/ non-detected PCR test.

Those who do not provide this can be punishable by a fine of up to €2,500 or be imprisoned for up to six months.

International transport workers, including workers in aviation, maritime and road haulage are exempt from the negative PCR test requirement.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Minister McGrath said people who are stopped by gardaí on their way to the airport for a non-essential trip will be fined more than the current €100 rate.

He said: “Yes, they will (be fined) because that is a non-essential trip and those people are breaking the law.

"In the last couple of weeks, we have 1500 people fined for breach of the 5km limit and we are increasing that fine now for people who are breaching because they are going to the airport for a non-essential trip.

"We also have over 140 files referred to the DPP in respect of people who have arrived into Ireland without a negative PCR test.”

However, when discussing a zero-Covid policy and why this is not being implemented by the Government despite a call from the public and the opposition, Minister McGrath said international travel is not a “significant source” of infection and transmission.

He said: "The number of people travelling into Ireland is now quite small, if you look at the HPSC data international travel is not cited as being at all a significant source of infection and the transmission of this virus.”

The Public Expenditure Minister stressed that although “we are seeing some very welcome signs” as cases come down, there are still “well over” 200 people in critical care.

He said: “We are seeing some very welcome signs of progress with the number of people in hospital but still well over 200 people in critical care.

"So when we see the daily case numbers falling that's a positive, we see the positivity rate falling, close contacts falling but there's a significant time lag before those improvements work their way through the hospital system.

“So, even in a month's time, and hopefully our cases will be very low, there still will be significant pressure on our frontline healthcare staff.”

