Over €1.4 million worth of drugs seized by Revenue in Dublin

Over €1.4 million worth of drugs has been seized by Revenue in Dublin with the help of detector dog Robbie.

Some 71kgs of herbal cannibas with an estimated value of over €1.4 million was discovered at a premises in the Coolock area of Dublin on Friday, October 9.

The drugs were discovered by Revenue officers along with the assistance of detector dog Robbie under warrant.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Custom Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting the illegal activities of organised crime groups.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Online Editors