Over 12,000 local authority workers to take industrial action next week

More than 12,000 local authority workers will refuse to respond to politicians’ queries and requests for information during a campaign of industrial action from Monday.

Fórsa wrote to TDs, senators and councillors today informing them of an indefinite ban on non-statutory political representations after serving notice on their employers last Friday.

The union represents more than 12,000 local government services workers including clerical, administrative, management, technical and professional staff.

A Fórsa spokesperson said the ban is being imposed because management has refused to engage meaningfully on setting up a job evaluation scheme.

This would assess if a job grade was properly matched to the duties and responsibilities attached to the role.

A Fórsa spokesperson said it will announce further action up to and including strike action “in due course”.

It accused the Local Government Management Agency of taking a “strident” position in resisting the union’s claim for a new scheme.

“Management representatives utterly failed to engage meaningfully in resolving this dispute, despite its commitment to do so in a joint referral to the Workplace Relations Commission,” said Richy Carrothers, Fórsa national secretary.

He claimed there was no meaningful or constructive engagement from the employer side at conciliation hearings in July and talks broke down.

“The LGMA has failed the process, and local authority workers, and has betrayed the good faith of the joint referral to the WRC,” he said.

“However, there is absolute determination among Fórsa’s membership to secure an appropriate job evaluation scheme in local government, and the action due to commence next week will illustrate that determination.”

He warned that any attempts to circumvent or undermine the industrial action, or any attempts to intimidate or threaten Fórsa members engaging in it, is likely to lead to an immediate escalation of the dispute.

The Irish Independent has asked the Local Government Management Agency for a comment.