Over 1,120 Covid-related deaths linked to hospital outbreaks during the pandemic

Up to 1,126 Covid-19-related deaths were linked to acute hospital outbreaks, new figures reveal.

These include 1,121 confirmed Covid-19 cases and five possible cases of the virus.

In all, 12,582 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been linked to Covid outbreaks in acute hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic in Ireland. The figures emerged in a parliamentary response to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said the number of infected people includes a mixture of patients and healthcare staff.

The number of Covid-related deaths associated with outbreaks in residential facilities up to February 19 last was 59.

Covid-related deaths associated with outbreaks in a mental health facility up to the same date was six.

Commenting on the hospital outbreaks, the HPSC said that it is “not possible to reliably identify sporadic cases that may have contracted Covid-19 in a hospital setting”.

Being associated with an outbreak in a hospital is a proxy for acquiring infection in the hospital setting. However, it is not possible to confirm that all cases linked to these outbreaks contracted Covid-19 in the hospital.

The HPSC said it does not hold data on the reason for admission for these cases.

The latest report shows there were 19 notified Covid-19 deaths in March and 52 in February. This compares to 180 in January and 194 in December.

So far in the pandemic, the number of Covid-related deaths per 100,000 is highest in Carlow, followed by Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin and Galway.

The lowest rates were recorded in Wicklow, Wexford, Westmeath, Waterford, Tipperary, Sligo and Roscommon.

Meanwhile, the financial drain of the pandemic has been revealed in figures which show that €34.7bn has been spent by Government departments on direct expenditure supports over the period 2020 to 2022. Another €1.5bn has been allocated to departments this year.

The funding included income and employment support schemes through the Department of Social Protection, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), which supported business and workers.

It is also accounted for by additional funding to the Department of Health to enable the health service respond to the pandemic, including for its vaccination programme, its test-and-trace teams, and the purchase of necessary personal protective equipment.

More funding also went on the education sector, including to allow for the safe reopening of schools, colleges and universities and for additional training places.

Other financial allocations went to transport measures including supporting the operation of the public transport system given reduced usage and Covid-19-related aviation measures.

There were also supports for businesses including liquidity supports and restart grants, as well as the commercial rates waivers to businesses. Pandemic finances also went on a range of supports for sectors such as arts, tourism and sports.