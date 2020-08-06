Over 100,000 people have flown into Ireland over the last two weeks

OVER 100,000 air passengers have flown into Ireland over the last fortnight, including nearly 15,000 from the Green List countries and nearly 28,000 from the UK.

The figures represent a significant increase on the corresponding numbers for passenger arrivals into airports in Dublin, Cork and Shannon in early July.

For the last two weeks, an average of just over 7,300 passengers have been arriving into the State’s three main airports every day.

The figures released by the Department of Transport on Thursday night show that between July 20 and August 2 exactly 103,009 people arrived into the State’s three main airports.

This is up on the figure of 73,223 air passengers who arrived into the three airports for the two week period between July 6 and July 19.

The figures for the last fortnight includes 91,750 passengers arriving into Dublin; 7,648 arriving into Cork Airport; and 3,611 arriving into Shannon Airport.

The figures show that 14,590 of these passenger arrivals were from countries on the Green List, which was announced by the Government on July 22. Over a third of those arriving from countries on the list (5,221) came from Italy.

Those travelling to Ireland from countries or territories on the Green List do not have to restrict their movements for 14 days. However, the Government continues to advise people in Ireland against holidaying abroad.

The Green List also includes Finland (where 78 people arrived into Ireland from), Norway (198), Hungary (1,552), Estonia (490), Latvia (1,393), Lithuania (2,337), Slovakia (789), Greece (1,213) and Greenland, where there are no direct flights to Ireland from.

The list included 15 destinations up until Tuesday when five of them - Malta, Cyprus, Gibraltar, San Marino and Monaco - were removed over concerns about a spike in the virus in those destinations.

The figures show that 1,002 people travelled to Ireland from Malta in the two-week period leading up to its removal from the list, while 317 people arrived into the country from Cyprus.

The United Kingdom accounts for the most arrivals of any one country with 27,738 air passengers arriving into Ireland over the last fortnight. There was however a small decline in the numbers arriving into Dublin and Cork last week compared to the previous week.

The Department of Transport said: "Transfer passengers are not included in the arrivals statistics for airports as Ireland is not the final destination for these passengers, who do not leave the airport before travelling onwards to their final destination.

"A breakdown of arrivals into Ireland of Irish residents returning home or foreign residents visiting Ireland is not available. All statistics are provisional figures provided by the airports and are subject to change."

