Over 10,000 patients left waiting on trolleys during April, says INMO

More than 10,000 patients spent time waiting on trolleys during the month of April, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The INMO’s TrolleyWatch figures show that a total of 10,119 patients were admitted to hospital without a bed, including 297 children under the age of 16.

This is an increase of 1,402 when compared with the same period last year.

The top five most overcrowded hospitals in April were University Hospital Limerick with 1,596 patients, Cork University Hospital with 1,256, University Hospital Galway with 827, St Vincent’s University Hospital with 647 and Tallaght University Hospital with 642.

The highest April figure on record since 2006 is 10,229, which was recorded in 2019.

Meanwhile, there are 652 patients waiting on trolleys across Irish hospitals today, six of whom are under the age of 16.

Some 513 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 139 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

This comes as almost three out of four intern nurses and midwives have said staffing levels in their workplaces were not sufficient to support a positive learning environment.

According to a survey published on Thursday by the INMO, large numbers of nursing and midwifery interns have stated their intention to leave Ireland post-qualification.

The survey found that 33pc said that if staffing and working conditions were improved, they would delay their departure.

While 54pc also stated pay as a significant factor in whether they would consider remaining in Ireland a further year after qualifying.

Findings also show that 39pc of respondents are considering moving to a workplace closer to home due to the cost of living.

Interns also cited factors such as a lack of adequate breaks, unmanageable pressure, exhaustion, and a lack of safe staff-to-patient ratios across the health service among the reasons for considering leaving Ireland or moving to the private healthcare sector.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said working in Ireland must be made a viable option for graduates or they will take their skills and their qualifications elsewhere.

“Measures need to be implemented to ensure safer staffing across the health service and better supports for students and interns, or else we’re looking at a long-term skills shortage in the health service that will have a direct impact on patient care,” she said.

“The survey results here show us that student nurses and midwives need to be supported in learning environments throughout and then given early offers of employment with information from the HSE on start date and salary – the delay in this process is actually causing us to lose qualified nurses as they get the information too late and in too many cases the NHS has offers made before the Irish employer.”